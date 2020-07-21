Estás leyendo: Un hombre armado y con explosivos secuestra en Ucrania un autobús con al menos 20 personas

El autobús, con la cortinas echadas, se encuentra en la plaza del Teatro de Lutsk, en el noroeste de Ucrania.

Un hombre armado y pertrechado con explosivos ha secuestrado este martes autobús con unas veinte personas a bordo en la ciudad de Lutsk, en el noroeste de Ucrania, según han informado medios locales.

El autobús, con la cortinas echadas, se encuentra en la plaza del Teatro de Lutsk, que ha sido rodeada por efectivos policiales, señaló el periódico digital ucraniano korrespondent.net.  

De momento se desconoce si el secuestrador ha presentado algún tipo de demandas. Según la Policía, el hombre publicó un vídeo en las redes sociales en las que mostraba su indignación con el sistema. Hasta el momento, se encuentran en negociaciones con él.

