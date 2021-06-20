LondresActualizado:
El exdiputado conservador John Bercow reveló que se ha pasado al Partido Laborista al considerar que la formación tory con el primer ministro, Boris Johnson, al frente, es "reaccionaria, populista, nacionalista y, a veces, hasta xenófoba".
En una entrevista con el dominical The Observer, divulgada este domingo en la página web de The Guardian, el expresidente de la Cámara de los Comunes -puesto que abandonó en 2019, tras 10 años- explica que ha cambiado sus alianzas políticas para unirse al Laborismo "motivado por el apoyo a la igualdad, la justicia social y el internacionalismo. Esa es la marca Laborista".
"La conclusión a la que he llegado es que este Gobierno (conservador) tiene que ser reemplazado", apunta. Según agrega Bercow, que sirvió durante 12 años como diputado tory antes de ser elegido "Speaker" en los Comunes en 2009, "la realidad es que el Partido Laborista es el único vehículo que puede lograr ese objetivo. No hay ninguna otra opción creíble".
Su carrera como presidente de esa Cámara (baja) estuvo plagada de críticas por parte de diputados partidarios del Brexit -o salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE)- que consideraron que una serie de decisiones adoptadas por Bercow fueron favorables al bando pro permanencia en el bloque.
Desde la oficina del líder laborista (Keir Starmer) no han comentado aún la adhesión de Bercow al partido. John McDonnell, quien fuera portavoz de Economía bajo la oposición laborista del exlíder de ese partido Jeremy Corbyn, apuntó que Bercow siempre fue "escrupulosamente justo" en su trato a los diputados, entre ellos con Corbyn.
"Se ganó nuestro respeto, especialmente por su lucha para proteger los derechos del Parlamento. Yo le doy la bienvenida sin reservas en el Partido Laborista", dijo McDonnell.
