Expresidente de Nissan La Fiscalía libanesa prohíbe a Carlos Ghosn salir del país

Así lo ha impuesto el Ministerio Público tras interrogar por primera vez en Beirut al expresidente de Nissan. La Interpol emitió una circular roja contra el fugitivo de la justicia japonesa.

08/01/2020 - El expresidente de Nissa, Carlos Ghosn, durante una rueda de prensa desde Beirut tras su huida a Líbano. / EFE

La Fiscalía General libanesa ha impuesto este jueves la prohibición de abandonar el país al expresidente de Nissan-Renault, Carlos Ghosn, tras interrogarlo por primera vez en Beirut después de recibir una circular roja emitida por la Interpol contra el fugitivo de la justicia japonesa.

La Agencia Nacional de Noticias libanesa (ANN) aseguró que el fiscal general, Ghasan Oueidat, ha decidido permitir a Ghosn residir en el país pero le "impide viajar" fuera en base a esa circular, que solicita arrestarle de forma preventiva a la espera de extradición, entrega u otra acción judicial similar.

Ghosn, que apareció este miércoles en público por primera vez desde su fuga, afirmó que estaba "preparado para quedarse mucho tiempo" en el Líbano, país donde se crió y del que tiene la nacionalidad.

Ghosn escapó el pasado 30 de diciembre de Japón, donde está acusado de varios delitos financieros. El expresidente de Nissan ha comparecido ante el fiscal general libanés, Ghassan Aweidat, acompañado por su abogado, Carlos Abu Jawadeh.

