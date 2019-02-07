Público
Facebook La autoridad antimonopolio alemana restringe a Facebook por la recopilación de datos de usuarios

La institución prohíbe hacer una recopilación fuera de la misma red social al considerar que da lugar a condiciones de competencia desiguales

¿Es Facebook un mero intermediario o tiene responsabilidad en la difusión de desinformación? Ilustración: Dado Rubik | REUTERS

La autoridad antimonopolio alemana ha comunicado hoy la imposición a Facebook de amplias limitaciones en el procesamiento de datos de los usuarios que se traduce en una prohibición de hacer una recopilación fuera de la misma red social, al considerar que da lugar a condiciones de competencia desiguales."La dimensión en la que Facebook recopila y procesa datos de los usuarios sin su consentimiento y los asocia a su cuenta es abusiva", señala el organismo en un comunicado.

La autoridad establece así que la recopilación de datos de servicios pertenecientes a Facebook, como WhatsApp e Instagram, y de terceros podrá seguir practicándose, pero asociarlos a la cuenta del usuario en esa red social sólo será posible bajo el expreso consentimiento del mismo. En un comunicado, el organismo señala que Facebook controla el mercado alemán de redes sociales, con 23 millones de usuarios activos por día y 32 millones de usuarios al mes. Esto supone más del 95 % de usuarios activos al día y más del 80 % al mes en el mercado alemán.

A ellos se suma que el competidor Google+ ya anunció que su red social dejará de funcionar el próximo mes de abril. En tanto, otros servicios como Snapchat, YouTube, Twitter, pero también redes profesionales como LinkedIn y Xing ofrecen respectivamente sólo determinadas funciones y no pueden ser consideradas por ello relevantes en el mercado, señala el comunicado.

Pero incluso incluyendo estos servicios, la cuota de mercado de Facebook y sus filiales Instagram y WhatsApp sería tan elevada que se aproximaría a un supuesto de monopolio, advierte la autoridad competente.

