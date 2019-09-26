Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fallece el expresidente francés Jacques Chirac a los 86 años

El exmandatario francés desempeñó también el cargo de primer ministro, ministro y alcalde de la ciudad de París.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente francés, Jacques Chirac, en una imagen de 2011.-AFP

El expresidente francés, Jacques Chirac, en una imagen de 2011.-AFP

El ex presidente y primer ministro francés, Jacques Chirac, ha fallecido este jueves a los 86 años de edad. 

( HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas