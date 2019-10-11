Público
Feminismo Revelan cómo espiaban los servicios de inteligencia a las feministas en Argentina

En los documentos se detalla el número de asistentes, los talleres que se realizaron, los temas que trataron. También se señalan los nombres de "mujeres de gran notoriedad del ámbito político" y artístico.

Los documentos que revelan el espionaje de los servicios de inteligencia de las feministas en Argentina. / LATFEM

El movimiento feminista en Argentina sufrió una persecución y censura por parte del Gobierno en los años 90. LatFem ha accedido en exclusiva a los documentos que revelan cómo la Dirección de Inteligencia de la Policía de Buenos Aires (DIPPBA) espiaba los movimientos de las feministas.

Estos archivos se dieron a conocer en el 34 Encuentro Plurinacional de Mujeres, Lesbianas, Travestis, Trans y No Binaries la Comisión Provincial por la Memoria (CPM). En los documentos se recoge el espionaje al VI Encuentro Nacional de Mujeres, que se celebró hace 28 años en Mar del Plata. 

Se detalla el número de asistentes, los talleres que se realizaron, los temas que trataron. "Asistencia casi 6.000 mujeres de todo el país. Debatieron diversos temas y sesionaron en más de 25 comisiones distintas como mujer y el trabajo, mujer y salud, mujer y poder, mujer y sexualidad, etc.", se puede leer en el documento.

También se mencionan nombres de "mujeres de gran notoriedad del ámbito político" y artístico. Con este documento, según establece la Comisión Provincial por la Memoria (CPM), queda patente la persecución que sufrió el movimiento feminista durante esos años. 

"La DIPPBA encierra esta paradoja: un archivo construido para la persecución y la censura se convierte en un reservorio de la memoria de las luchas populares", aseguran desde CPM.

