Feria del Libro Fallece un poeta electrocutado por un micrófono en una Feria del Libro en Marruecos

Fuentes locales precisaron que había caído una gran tromba de agua sobre la ciudad y que podría haberse filtrado en las jaimas en las que se desarrollaba el encuentro.

Mohcine Akhrif, el poeta marroquí fallecido. | Facebook

Un poeta marroquí de 40 años murió este lunes electrocutado al agarrar un micrófono durante una conferencia que se celebraba con ocasión de la Feria Regional del Libro de Tetuán.

El poeta respondía al nombre de Mohcine Akhrif y era, además, presidente de la sección local de la Unión de Escritores Marroquíes -organizadora de la feria-, que ha decidido suspender todos sus actos tras el trágico incidente. 

Según ha publicado este martes la también poeta local Fadila Ouazani en su cuenta en Facebook, ella se encontraba terminando su intervención cuando uno de los asistentes quiso tomar la palabra. Justo en ese momento Akhfir agarró el micrófono y cayó fulminado al suelo.

Fuentes locales consultadas por EFE precisaron que antes, y también durante la conferencia, había caído una gran tromba de agua sobre Tetuán, que al parecer podría haberse filtrado dentro de las jaimas en las que se desarrollaba la feria del libro.

