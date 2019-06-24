Ostritz es una diminuta localidad del este de Alemania que apenas cuenta con 2.500 vecinos. Sin embargo, cada año es portada de informativos durante un fin de semana del mes de junio ya que en ese pequeño enclave se reúnen más de 500 neonazis para celebrar el nacimiento de Adolf Hitler. Sin embargo, los vecinos de este pueblo les han arruinado parte del fin de semana.
Los habitantes de Ostritz decidieron comprar toda la cerveza disponible en los supermercados como forma original de protesta y para expresar su rechazo a la reunión neonazi. La Policía había prohibido la venta de alcohol en el Festival Schild und Schwert -Festival Seña y Espada- celebrado en un hotel de la ciudad y con una asistencia prevista de entre 500 y 600 personas entre el viernes y el sábado.
La única fuente de cerveza para el festival eran los supermercados locales
Así pues, la única fuente de cerveza para el festival eran los supermercados locales, por lo que los vecinos se pusieron manos a la obra y compraron más de un centenar de cajones de la bebida. Además la Policía ha confiscado este viernes 4.200 litros y ha requisado otros 200 litros más este mismo sábado a los asistentes.
Además, unas 300 personas se han manifestado pacíficamente por las calles de Ostritz para protestar contra esta celebración, según cifras de la Policía. El festival se celebra cada año en esta pequeña localidad coincidiendo con el aniversario del nacimiento del dictador, aunque está a casi 400 kilómetros de distancia del lugar en el que Adolf Hitler nació, la localidad austriaca de Braunau am Inn.
