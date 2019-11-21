Público
Israel El fiscal general israelí imputa a Netanyahu por corrupción y le aleja de seguir en el poder

La acusación aleja a Netanyahu de seguir en el poder tanto en una eventual repetición electoral como ante el proceso abierto en el Parlamento para formar Ejecutivo.

Benjamin Netanyahu durante una reunión en Jerusalén. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun

El fiscal general de Israel, Avijai Mandelblit, acusó hoy al primer ministro en funciones, Benjamín Netanyahu, de fraude, cohecho y abuso de confianza en tres casos de corrupción, según informó en un comunicado el Ministerio de Justicia. 

La acusación llega en pleno bloqueo político en Israel y sin nuevo gobierno desde las elecciones de septiembre, lo que aleja a Netanyahu de seguir en el poder tanto en una eventual repetición electoral como ante el proceso abierto en el Parlamento para formar Ejecutivo.

