El fiscal de Génova teme que haya entre 10 y 20 desaparecidos entre los escombros del puente

El fiscal jefe de Génova, Francesco Cozzi, explicó este jueves que se teme que queden aún entre 10 y 20 personas entre los escombros del puente que se desplomó el pasado martes en esta ciudad italiana y que ha provocado al menos 38 víctimas.
"Los desaparecidos podrían ser entre 10 y 20 que se sumarían a las 38 personas cuyos cuerpos han sido ya recuperados", explicó a los medios italianos el responsable de la fiscalía que ha abierto una investigación sobre el accidente.
Mientras los bomberos trabajan desde hace 48 horas sin interrupción en el intento de buscar a los desaparecidos, se examinan las cámaras de seguridad de este tramo de autopista para poder conocer el número de vehículos que transitaban en el momento del derrumbe del viaducto.
La Delegación de Gobierno de Génova especificó este jueves que el número de víctimas identificadas son 38 y no 39 como se había dicho con anterioridad.
Por el momento no hay datos oficiales del número de desaparecidos ya que era un tramo muy frecuentado por turistas.
Entre los 38 fallecidos, se encuentran 4 jóvenes franceses y también 3 chilenos, un peruano y un colombiano que vivían en Italia desde hace años, así como dos albaneses.
La Fiscalía ha procedido a la investigación por los delitos de homicidio múltiple, desastre y atentado a la seguridad del servicio de transporte.
