La Fiscalía chilena investiga la muerte de una fotoperiodista que cubría las protestas

La fotoperiodista Albertina Martínez Burgos, de 38 años, fue hallada muerta en su apartamento de Santiago de Chile el pasado jueves. La profesional se había dedicado durante las últimas semanas a cubrir las protestas vividas en el país, denunciando los abusos, represión y violencia contra las comunicadoras que, como ella, trabajaban en el lugar de los hechos.
"Claramente estamos investigando un presunto homicidio", aseguraba posteriormente la fiscal Centro Norte, Débora Quintana, según informa el medio local 24 Horas. Con ello, se indagará en las posibles causas de la muerte de Martínez Burgos, cuyo material fotográfico y otros enseres personales no fueron encontrados en la vivienda.
El cadáver fue hallado después de que la mujer no contactara con su pareja durante dos días. Entonces, su suegra se desplazó hasta la vivienda, donde se produjo el hallazgo después de haber contratado los servicios de un cerrajero para entrar.
Desde el movimiento feminista chileno Ni una menos exigían poco después de trascender su fallecimiento que "se esclarezcan las causas de su muerte, sin dejar de mencionar que ni su computador ni cámara estaban en su departamento". "No olvidemos su nombre, no olvidemos su rostro", sentenciaban en la publicación de Instagram.
#Chile Albertina Martinez Burgos, fotógrafa de 38 años, fue encontrada muerta en extrañas circunstancias en su departamento ubicado en Santiago Centro. Albertina estaba documentando la situación en Chile y participaba activamente como fotógrafa en las manifestaciones. Documentó la violencia hacia las mujeres periodistas y comunicadoras. Hoy exigimos que se esclarezcan las causas de su muerte, sin dejar de mencionar que ni su computador ni cámara estaban en su departamento al momento de ser encontrada sin vida. No olvidemos su nombre, no olvidemos su rostro.
