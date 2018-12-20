Público
La Fiscalía de Illinois acusa a la Iglesia de encubrir más de 500 casos de abuso sexual 

La fiscal general ha publicado un informe sobre una investigación abierta en agosto que analiza los casos de abuso a menores en seis diócesis de la Iglesia Católica del estado norteamericano. 

Una niña cuelga un zapato de bebé en una valla para protestar contra los abusos de la Iglesia- REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

La fiscal general del estado norteamericano de Illinois, Lisa Madigan, ha alertado  de que la Iglesia Católica no ha denunciado ni investigado apropiadamente las más de 500 acusaciones vertidas por abusos sexuales a menores contra diversos curas y clérigos.

Madigan, que abandonará la oficina a finales de este año, ha publicado un informe sobre una investigación abierta en agosto por la Fiscalía sobre los casos de abuso sexual en seis diócesis de la Iglesia Católica en Illinois.

"Al decidir no investigar en profundidad las acusaciones, la Iglesia Católica ha fracasado a la hora de cumplir con su deber moral hacia los supervivientes y víctimas y hacer frente a los casos de comportamiento sexual inapropiados que involucren a sus curas en Illinois", recoge el documento.

"El fracaso a la hora de investigar eso significa que la Iglesia Católica nunca se ha esforzado en determinar si la conducta de los curas acusados fue ignorada o encubierta por sus superiores", ha manifestado Madigan.

La fiscal abrió la investigación después de que la Fiscalía de Pensilvania destapara un escándalo de abuso sexual a menores en dicho estado en los años 70, delitos que habrían sido encubiertos de forma sistemática por obispos.

"Quiero expresar de nuevo el pesar de la Iglesia al completo por los fracasos a la hora de hacer frente al abuso sexual por parte del clero", ha indicado el arzobispo de Chicago, Blase Cupich, en respuesta al informe publicado por la fiscal.

"Es el coraje de las víctimas y supervivientes el que ha sacado a la luz este capítulo tan oscuro de la historia de la Iglesia", ha añadido. Asimismo, ha asegurado que se ha establecido una comisión para investigar los casos de abuso y ha subrayado que desde 2002 la Iglesia informado de todas las acusaciones a las autoridades independientemente de que los acusados estuvieran vivos o hubiesen fallecido ya.

