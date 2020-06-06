parísActualizado:
Militares franceses, apoyados por sus socios africanos, mataron el pasado miércoles al norte de Mali al jefe de Al Qaeda en el Magreb Islámico (AQMI), Abdelmalek Droukdal, y a varios de sus colaboradores, anunció este viernes la ministra francesa de Defensa, Florence Parly.
En su cuenta de Twitter, Parly señaló que Droukdal era miembro del comité directivo de Al Qaida y estaba al frente del conjunto de los componentes de esta nebulosa yihadista en el norte de África y en el Sahel.
Hizo notar que eso incluye el denominado Grupo para el Apoyo del Islam y de los Musulmanes (JNIM), una de las "principales" organizaciones terroristas en esa región.
También explicó que el 19 de mayo tropas francesas habían capturado a Mohamed el Mrabat, veterano yihadista y uno de los responsables del Estado Islámico en el Gran Sahara (EIGS), "la otra gran amenaza terrorista" en la zona.
Parly se felicitó por esas operaciones, dio las gracias a todos los que habían contribuido a su realización y afirmó que las fuerzas francesas y sus socios del G5 Sahel seguirán persiguiendo "sin descanso" a esos grupos.
Recordó que Francia y esos países del G5 Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Níger, Mauritania y Chad) habían reafirmado en la cumbre que celebraron el pasado 13 de enero en la ciudad francesa de Pau su determinación para luchar contra los grupos terroristas que operan en el Sahel. A su parecer, esta última operación contra el cabecilla de AQMI constituye "un gran éxito" en la "lucha esencial para la paz y la estabilidad en la región"
