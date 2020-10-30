madridActualizado:
Francia inicia este viernes un nuevo confinamiento nacional para intentar frenar el coronavirus, una decisión drástica que tuvo que tomar el Gobierno ante el fracaso de otras medidas como los toques de queda regionales.
Francia suma ya 36.020 fallecimientos y 1,282 millones de casos por la pandemia, con un ritmo de hospitalizaciones y de ingresos en cuidados intensivos cada vez más elevado.
Tras comunicar el confinamietno, la región de París vivió atascos récord en la noche pasada, con 730 kilómetros acumulados de filas de automóviles, después de otros 400 en la noche anterior, señalaron las autoridades de tráfico, mientras decenas de miles de personas abandonaban la capital y su periferia para pasar el confinamiento en sus lugares de origen o segundas residencias.
"Entiendo esa actitud. El confinamiento es extremadamente duro", señaló este viernes a la emisora France Info la presidenta del consejo regional de París, Valerie Pecrésse.
Descenso de la circulación de vehículos privados
En la mañana del viernes, solo había 24 kilómetros de retenciones en los accesos a la capital, una cifra anormalmente baja. Las calles de París están bastante más tranquilas de lo habitual, con un apreciable descenso de la circulación de vehículos privados y, sobre todo, se ve en las aceras a personas con carritos de la compra doméstica.
De todas formas, este confinamiento es más suave que el que vivió el país entre marzo y mayo pasados.
Así, los ciudadanos podrán salir una hora al día, a un máximo de un kilómetro de sus domicilios, para pasear o hacer deporte, y se mantienen abiertas guarderías y educación primaria y secundaria.
Bodas y entierros podrán celebrarse, aunque con asistencia muy reducida (6 y 30 personas como máximo, respectivamente).
Sí cerrarán los establecimientos que reciben público y los comercios no esenciales. El Gobierno prometió revisar la situación al cabo de dos semanas para ver si es factible reabrir algunos de esos comercios.
