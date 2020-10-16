Estás leyendo: Decapitado un hombre en la periferia de París

Decapitado un hombre en la periferia de París

La Fiscalía Nacional Antiterrorista se ha hecho cargo de la investigación en la región parisina de Éragny.

Imagen de archivo de agentes de la policía francesa. /Reuters
Un hombre ha aparecido decapitado en Éragny, en la región parisina, según avanzaron fuentes policiales en la cadena BFM TV, que asegura que el agresor habría sido neutralizado y herido de bala por la Policía.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar a las 17.00 hora local cerca de un colegio, cuando la Policía recibió la alerta de la aparición de un cadáver decapitado. Según la cadena, la Fiscalía Nacional Antiterrorista se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. 

Habrá ampliación. 

