Marine Le Pen, candidata a la Presidencia de Francia por Agrupación Nacional, declaró en una entrevista que el discurso de Manuel Valls se parece al suyo: "Valls dice lo mismo que nosotros para salir elegido".
"Dicen lo mismo que nosotros para ser elegidos. Una vez electos, hacen lo contrario" aseguró sobre el candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona.
Le Pen habló también de inmigración, cuestión en la que volvió a insistir como un problema: "Es la inmigración masiva, anárquica, que evidentemente conlleva un aumento de la inseguridad, pero que también afecta a la identidad de nuestro país a través de algunos que desean importar una cultura que no es nuestra y otros que quieren poner en marcha un verdadero terrorismo con la sharia", declaró en El Periódico.
La política asegura que un migrante debe saber que en Francia no podrá optar al sueldo de un francés: "Podría encontrar si acepta cobrar menos que un francés".
La Unión Europea también es parte de sus críticas: "La Unión Europea es una estructura que se está volviendo cada vez más totalitaria y que se ha construido sin los pueblos e, incluso, contra los pueblos".
