Francia había anunciado con anterioridad que registró 20.262 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas.

Dos sanitarios trabajando. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez/Archivo

Francia registró el primer caso confirmado de la variante británica de la covid-19 en un ciudadano que regresó a su país el pasado día 19 procedente de Londres, informó el ministerio de Salud.

El nuevo caso fue diagnosticado en la ciudad de Tours, en el centro de francia, es asintomático y se encuentra bien, agregó un comunicado oficial del Ministerio. 

El ciudadano francés fue examinado en un hospital el 21 de diciembre y resultó positivo para la nueva cepa del virus.La evidencia científica que indica que la nueva cepa acelera hasta un 70% más la transmisión del virus.

Las autoridades han realizado un rastreo de contactos entre los profesionales de la salud que atienden al paciente, dijo el ministerio en la nota. Francia había anunciado con anterioridad que registró 20.262 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, periodo en el que, además, 159 personas murieron por la enfermedad.

El número de positivos fue algo inferior a la víspera y con él Francia totaliza 2,527 millones de contagios desde el inicio de la pandemia, además de 62.427 fallecidos.

