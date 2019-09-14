Público
Francisco Arzola Condenan por tortura y falsificación al expolicía chileno 'Paco el nazi'

El Tribunal Oral de lo Penal de Santiago determinó para el suboficial retirado Francisco Arzola una pena de 17 años como autor de tormentos y tortura. También confirmaron cinco años y un día de prisión por la comisión de falsificación.

Una mujer se manifiesta este 10 de septiembre frente a un cartel que conmemora uno de los centros de tortura de la dictadura de Augusto Pinochet en Santiago de Chile Alberto Valdés / EFE

La Justicia chileno condenó este sábado a más de 20 años de cárcel a un excarabinero por los delitos de tormentos y torturas reiteradas y por falsificación de instrumento público reiterado.

El Tribunal Oral de lo Penal de Santiago determinó para el suboficial retirado Francisco Arzola, conocido popularmente en el país como el paco nazi, una pena de 17 años como autor de tormentos y tortura. También confirmaron 5 años y un día de prisión por la comisión de falsificación.

La Justicia estipuló que el condenado deberá cumplir ambas penas de forma consecutiva por los hechos cometidos contra comerciantes ambulantes cuando eran detenidos y llevados a la Comisaría 21, en el céntrico barrio de Estación Central, en Santiago.

"Estos hechos ocurrieron todos al interior de un bus institucional de Carabineros, donde la víctimas eran trasladados por controles de identidad que no eran efectivos y por fiscalización de comercio ambulante. Cuando estaban privadas de libertad eran brutalmente golpeadas, estranguladas, humilladas e insultadas", comentó la fiscal Tania Sironvalle, según informó la prensa local.

En el mismo caso también fue condenado a 8 años de presidio el cabo de Carabineros Rodrigo Muñoz por la comisión del delito de tortura en el mismo centro policial.

La fiscal Sironvalle consideró que la decisión de la Justicia es "histórica y emblemática" y que no ninguno de los dos condenados podrá ser objeto de los beneficios penitenciarios como la reducción de la pena ni la libertad vigilada.

Más de una docena de carabineros son investigados por la Fiscalía en el marco de esta causa por apremios contra comerciantes, taxistas y estudiantes en ese mismo barrio capitalino.

