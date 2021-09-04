Estás leyendo: El Frente Polisario reclama al Gobierno de España que vele por la seguridad de la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya

El Frente Polisario reclama al Gobierno de España que vele por la seguridad de la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya

La mujer se encuentra encerrada en su casa en los territorios ocupados por Marruecos, donde lleva casi 300 días sin ayuda de ningún tipo. 

Escolta del Frente Polisario vigila una zona del Sáhara Occidental. JOSE CARMONA.

El Frente Polisario, representante legítimo del pueblo saharaui, ha reclamado al Gobierno de España a través de un comunicado que vele por la seguridad de la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya, que se encuentra en una situación vulnerable en los territorios ocupados por Marruecos. 

"La Delegación Saharaui para España denuncia la grave situación en
la que se encuentra la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya y su familia,
sometidos a un acoso y asedio que dura más de 290 días por parte de
las autoridades marroquíes en las zonas ocupadas del Sahara Occidental y que se ha visto agravada en los últimos días al infectarse con el virus del covid-19", reza el comunicado. 

La situación de la activista es noticia desde hace meses, y actualmente tiene controles policiales rodeando su propia casa y no puede ni salir ni moverse libremente por la ciudad, así como recibir visitas de familiares, que han sufrido agresiones recientes.

El comunicado concluye solicitando al Gobierno español su intervención: "Solicitamos al Gobierno de España que cumpla con sus responsabilidades como potencia administradora y, en particular, que garantice la protección de la activista saharaui Sultana Jaya y su familia y que exija al gobierno de Marruecos el respeto del Derecho Internacional Humanitario".

