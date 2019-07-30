La frontera que divide México y Estados Unidos ha cambiado. Los militares y cuerpos de seguridad que patrullan por ambos lados de la valla se han topado con las risas de los niños que, pese a las barreras físicas, juegan en un columpio con forma de balancín que une a los dos países.

Este juguete, bautizado con el nombre up and down –arriba y abajo– es una creación de Ronald Rael, un arquitecto estadounidense, que ha decidido instalarlo en algunas partes del muro que divide México y EEUU para luchar, de manera simbólica, contra las barreras fronterizas.

El columpio, pintado de un color rosado, se sirve de un mecanismo físico sencillo que permite que niños mexicanos y estadounidenses jueguen juntos. Cuando uno empuja hacia abajo, el otro menor, sentado en su parte correspondiente, sube hacia arriba con el sueño de tocar el cielo y, si acaso, sentir que por un momento no existen fronteras.

Esta no es la primera vez que los niños y el arte son protagonistas en la frontera que separa México y Estados Unidos. En 2017, el fotógrafo francés J.R instaló una gran imagen de 21 metros de un menor latinoamericano que se asomaba desde el lado mexicano. La performance, como ha ocurrido con los columpios de Ronald Rael, no pasó desapercibida.