"Chicos, escuchad, la mayoría quiere emigrar. Sigan este plan: necesitamos 40 voluntarios. Todos los chicos de Brooklyn que reserven en un avión rumbo a Turquía y que sobrevuele España", se lee en uno de los mensajes.

Avión aterrizando en el aeropuerto de Palma durante la mañana del pasado sábado. Atienza / EFE

La Policía española investiga si la fuga de una veintena de jóvenes magrebies, fue algo orquestado en un grupo de Facebook. El avión de Air Arabia en el que viajaban había sido previamente desviado al aeropuerto de Palma debido al malestar de un pasajero.

 Efe ha informado sobre unas publicaciones de un grupo de Internet denominado "Brooklyn", formado por miles de jóvenes marroquíes, que en julio pasado publicaron un post en el que se describe una acción muy similar a lo sucedido en el aeropuerto de Palma. 

"Chicos, escuchad, la mayoría quiere emigrar. Sigan este plan: necesitamos 40 voluntarios. Todos los chicos de Brooklyn que reserven en un avión rumbo a Turquía y que sobrevuele España", se lee en uno de los mensajes, en el que se explica que un pasajero insinuará una enfermedad y después huirán todos.

