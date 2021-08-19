Estás leyendo: Los talibanes reconocen la muerte de 12 personas en Kabul y matan a tres civiles en Jalalabad durante una protesta

El futuro de Afganistán Los talibanes reconocen la muerte de 12 personas en Kabul y matan a tres civiles en Jalalabad durante una protesta

El nuevo poder urge a la población a abandonar los accesos del aeropuerto y a que se vayan a sus casas si no tienen el derecho a viajar. "No queremos herir a nadie más en el aeropuerto”, dijo un portavoz talibán.

Protestas contra los talibanes en Jalalabad (Afganistán). Su represión se saldó con tres muertos.
Protestas contra los talibanes en Jalalabad (Afganistán). Su represión se saldó con tres muertos. Pajhwok Afghan News/Handout via REUTERS

Los talibanes han confirmado que doce personas han muerto en el aeropuerto de Kabul y en sus alrededores desde que el país cayó el pasado domingo de nuevo bajo su régimen, según recoge Reuters. La misma agencia informa de al menos otros tres muertos y más de una docena de heridos durante las protestas contra el grupo en la ciudad afgana de Jalalabad.

En Kabul y los alrededores del aeropuerto de la ciudad, esas 12 personas han muerto a causa de disparos y estampidas.

Los talibanes urgen a la población a abandonar los accesos del aeropuerto y a que se vayan a sus casas si no tienen el derecho a viajar.

"No queremos herir a nadie más en el aeropuerto", ha dicho la fuente oficial talibán que ha preferido no ser identificada.  

A 150 kilómetros al este de allí, en la ciudad de Jalalabad, tres personas murieron abatidas por los talibanes y otras resultados heridas cuando los residentes locales intentaron instalar la bandera nacional de Afganistán en una plaza de la ciudad.

