KabulActualizado:
Los talibanes han confirmado que doce personas han muerto en el aeropuerto de Kabul y en sus alrededores desde que el país cayó el pasado domingo de nuevo bajo su régimen, según recoge Reuters. La misma agencia informa de al menos otros tres muertos y más de una docena de heridos durante las protestas contra el grupo en la ciudad afgana de Jalalabad.
En Kabul y los alrededores del aeropuerto de la ciudad, esas 12 personas han muerto a causa de disparos y estampidas.
Los talibanes urgen a la población a abandonar los accesos del aeropuerto y a que se vayan a sus casas si no tienen el derecho a viajar.
"No queremos herir a nadie más en el aeropuerto", ha dicho la fuente oficial talibán que ha preferido no ser identificada.
A 150 kilómetros al este de allí, en la ciudad de Jalalabad, tres personas murieron abatidas por los talibanes y otras resultados heridas cuando los residentes locales intentaron instalar la bandera nacional de Afganistán en una plaza de la ciudad.
