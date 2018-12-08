Público
Gaza Matthias Schmale, director de la UNRWA en Gaza: "El bloqueo está generando un verdadero desastre humanitario"

Schmale no mostró temor a las amenazas de Trump de abandonar la organización y denuncia que hay generaciones perdidas en Gaza.

Matthias Schmale, director de UNRWA en Gaza. REUTERS

Matthias Schmale, director de la UNRWA en Gaza, aseguró en una entrevista que el bloqueo a Palestina tiene consecuencias catastróficas: "El bloqueo a Gaza está generando un verdadero desastre humanitario".

Schamale fue preguntado por el riesgo que desatapó Trump cuando anunció que retiraría la financiación estadounidense del proyecto: "A pesar de que Estados Unidos ha sido el mayor donante, es uno de los 90 miembros de Naciones Unidas. Muchos otros han fortalecido sus aportaciones dando más dinero que el año anterior. Nunca hubo un riesgo de que la UNRWA desapareciera", asegura durante la entrevista en RTVE

"Tenemos en torno a 24.000 personas heridas y más de de 200 muertos. Y eso hace, desde mi perspectiva, que crezcan los niveles de depresión y falta de esperanza", declara durante el reportaje televisado.

El estado de violencia constante ha llevado a que una generación entera solo conozca las disputas con soldades israelíes, pobreza y dolor:  "Tenemos una generación de doce años de edad, o más jóvenes, en la que el 90% nunca ha salido de Gaza. Y tienen experiencias de enfrentamientos con soldados de Israel, sus vecinos, fuertemente armados que les disparan en las marchas, y tienen experiencias de Israel negándoles los visados para salir cuando, por ejemplo, necesitan salir por una enfermedad seria o para buscar oportunidades laborales" cuenta a RTVE Schamale. 

