Los agentes Albert Eckrode y Monica Frederic se enfrentan a cargos de agresión grave, mala conducta oficial e informe falso de comisión de delito por maltrato físico a una persona durante una detención en un hospital.

Policía de Nueva York durante las protestas raciales por la muerte de George Floyd. Reuters.
Dos oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Fort Pierce, una ciudad de la costa este de Florida (EEUU), fueron arrestados y acusados de maltrato físico a una persona durante una detención, anunciaron este viernes las autoridades.

Albert Eckrode se enfrenta a cargos de agresión grave, mala conducta oficial e informe falso de comisión de delito, y Monica Frederic está imputada por informe falso de comisión de delito.

De acuerdo con un comunicado del Departamento de Aplicación de la Ley de Florida (FDLE), la Policía de Fort Pierce le pidió en febrero pasado que investigara las denuncias de uso ilegal de la fuerza por parte de uno de sus oficiales contra un individuo retenido en un hospital.

"La investigación encontró que la persona detenida hizo amenazas verbales y usó epítetos raciales contra un oficial, y su compañero oficial posteriormente golpeó a esa persona varias veces en la cabeza y la cara, causando lesiones", indica el FDLE.

El FDLE interrogó a la víctima, de la que no facilitó su identidad, así como a varios testigos policiales y civiles, y examinó las imágenes de video del hospital, agrega el comunicado. Ambos oficiales se entregaron a las autoridades este jueves y permanecen suspendidos en espera del proceso legal, que será llevado por la Fiscalía de Florida en el Decimonoveno Circuito Judicial.

La muerte del afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía de Minneapolis (Minnesota) el lunes de la semana pasada ha provocado el estallido de las mayores protestas raciales del siglo XXI en Estados Unidos, además de un debate nacional sobre el uso de la fuerza policial.

Mientras el principal acusado de la muerte, Derek Chauvin, sobre el que pesa un cargo de asesinato en segundo grado, no comparecerá ante un juez hasta la semana próxima, este jueves lo hicieron sus tres compañeros, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane y J. Alexander Kueng, que enfrentan cargos criminales por complicidad.

