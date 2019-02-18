El Gobierno de Gibraltar ha denunciado que un buque de guerra español ordenó a varios buques comerciales que estaban fondeados ante el Peñón que abandonaran esas aguas y desistió de su requerimiento tras encontrarse con unidades de la Marina británica, lo que le llevó a navegar para alejarse de esa zona.
Según el Gobierno gibraltareño, el buque de guerra español ordenó a varios buques civiles que estaban fondeados en la zona oriental de la costa de Gibraltar que abandonaran esa aguas pero los buques decidieron mantenerse en su posición.
El buque de guerra español implicado es el Tornado, un patrullero de la Armada española
Posteriormente, la Marina británica salió al encuentro del patrullero español que, según la versión gibraltareña, navegaba junto a la costa con sus armas descubiertas y con militares operándolas. "Solo hay un valor molesto para estos juegos tontos que juegan los que no aceptan la intachable soberanía británica en las aguas en torno a Gibraltar", ha afirmado un portavoz del Gobierno gibraltareño.
Según el diario Gibraltar Chronicle, el incidente tuvo lugar el domingo por la noche y el buque de guerra español implicado es el Tornado, un patrullero de la Armada española. El buque español dio órdenes a dos buques civiles para que se fueran de esas aguas y entonces la autoridad portuaria de Gibraltar les comunicó que se quedaran en su posición.
La Marina británica envió a un buque y una zodiac al encuentro del patrullero español, que entonces, según el relato gibraltareño, se alejó navegando lentamente. El diario gibraltareño ha difundido un audio que ha identificado como la conversación entre el buque de guerra español y los barcos civiles Ivor Accord y Great Victor, en la que ha destacado que el patrullero español reprochó a los barcos británicos que estaban "violando la condición de pasaje inocente".
