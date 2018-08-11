Un jurado en California condenó hoy a Monsanto a indemnizar con 289 millones de dólares a un hombre que asegura que el cáncer terminal que padece se debe a su exposición a un producto de la multinacional que contiene el polémico herbicida glifosato, informaron medios locales.
El hombre en cuestión, Dewayne Johnson, sostiene que utilizó el herbicida Roundup de Monsanto de manera frecuente mientras trabajó como jardinero para el distrito escolar de San Francisco.
El jurado, del Tribunal Superior de San Francisco, determinó hoy que Monsanto no advirtió correctamente del riesgo para la salud que se corría al usar este producto con glifosato. El jurado también concluyó que la omisión de las advertencias necesarias fue "un factor sustancial" en la enfermedad de Johnson, que tiene 46 años y padece linfoma no hodgkiniano (un cáncer en los linfocitos de la sangre). Los médicos del demandante aseguraron en el juicio que a Johnson le quedan meses de vida.
El glifosato es un polémico herbicida que ha generado una gran controversia en todo el mundo por sus efectos perjudiciales tanto en la salud de las personas como en las tierras rociadas con productos que lo contienen.
En un comunicado de prensa, Scott Partridge, uno de los vicepresidentes de Monsanto, señaló que apelarán la decisión judicial. "Mostramos nuestra empatía con el señor Johnson y su familia. La decisión de hoy no cambia el hecho de que más de 800 estudios y revisiones -y conclusiones de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EEUU (EPA), el Instituto Nacional de Salud de EEUU (NIH) y autoridades regulatorias en todo el mundo- apoyan el hecho de que el glifosato no causa cáncer", aseguró.
Medios locales recordaron hoy que este es el primero de los cientos de casos que Monsanto debe afrontar en Estados Unidos por los efectos cancerígenos del glifosato.
