Los miembros del ultranacionalista FPÖ en en el Gobierno austriaco han anunciado este lunes su salida de la coalición que mantenían desde diciembre de 2017 con el Partido Popular en protesta por la destitución del responsable de Interior.
El FPÖ ha cumplido así su amenaza de salir del Ejecutivo, minutos después de que el canciller y líder popular, Sebastian Kurz, anunciará que pedirá la destitución de Herbert Kickl para asegurar una investigación transparente del escándalo de corrupción que ha provocado la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas.
Las cinco carteras del partido de ultraderecha serán asumidas ahora por expertos o altos funcionarios
Kurz justificó la destitución en que Kickl era secretario general y responsable de las finanzas del FPÖ cuando, en verano de 2017, se grabó el vídeo clandestino en el que el dimisionario líder de esa formación política y vicecanciller, Heinz-Christian Strache, se mostraba dispuesto a dar contratas públicas a cambio de financiación ilegal.
El canciller opinó que Kickl debería haber seguido el ejemplo de Strache y haber dimitido, para despejar cualquier duda sobre posibles intromisiones en la investigación.
El FPÖ tiene cinco ministerios en el actual Gobierno en funciones con el Partido Popular (ÖVP): Interior, Defensa, Exteriores, Transportes y Sanidad. Esas carteras serán asumidas ahora por expertos o altos funcionarios, según había previsto Kurz antes de que la dimisión de los ministros ultras se hiciera oficial.
El canciller anunció el sábado la convocatoria de elecciones anticipadas, que tendrán lugar en septiembre, al entender que tras el vídeo de Strache era imposible mantener la actual coalición.
