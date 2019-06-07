El Gobierno griego rectifica ante la presión del movimiento feminista y cambia la definición del delito de violación

El Parlamento griego aprobó este jueves una nueva definición del delito de violación que incluye el concepto de consentimiento, un cambio que no estaba previsto en la reforma del Código Penal pero que la presión del movimiento feminista ha obligado a incorporar en el último momento.
El cambio del artículo 336 del Código Penal griego sobre la violación generó polémica por basar este delito en la existencia de violencia física y no en la ausencia de consentimiento, algo que finalmente fue modificado y aprobado en el Parlamento con los votos del partido gubernamental Syriza y el centrista To Potami.
El ministro griego de Justicia, Mijalis Kaloyiru, anunció minutos antes de la votación que la nueva definición estipula diez años de cárcel contra aquel que "intente un acto sexual sin el consentimiento de la víctima".
El movimiento feminista heleno, diputadas de Syriza ─incluyendo a la secretaria general para la Igualdad de Género, Fotiní Kuvela─ y varias organizaciones como Amnistía Internacional calificaron la versión inicial de la tipificación de "inaceptable" por fomentar la impunidad de los violadores y solicitaron al Gobierno que rectificara. Amnistía criticó que no mencionar la falta de consentimiento contradecía la definición estipulada por el Convenio de Estambul, ratificado por Grecia en 2018 y por el cual los países firmantes tienen que adaptar su legislación.
El movimiento por los derechos humanos aplaudió la rectificación del Gobierno y lo calificó de "victoria histórica para el movimiento feminista y de derechos humanos". La plataforma feminista "Sin consentimiento es violación", creada expresamente para impedir la aprobación de esta definición, celebró la noticia y la vinculó a la lucha llevada a cabo durante los últimos meses.
