El Gobierno italiano defiende la continuidad de Salvini pese a la denuncia por secuestro de los migrantes del 'Diciotti'

El viceprimer ministro italiano y líder del Movimiento 5 Estrellas, Luigi Di Maio, ha defendido la continuidad de Matteo Salvini, líder de la Liga, como ministro del Interior del gobierno de coalición entre ambas formaciones a pesar de la denuncia presentada contra él por secuestro, abuso de autoridad y detención ilegal por impedir el desembarco de los migrantes del buque de la Guardia Costera 'Diciotti', quienes estuvieron cinco días retenidos en un puerto siciliano.
"El ministro Salvini está siendo investigado y creo que es un deber como ministro del Interior tomar decisiones sobre estas cuestiones (...). Nuestro contrato con el gobierno es también un código ético para los ministros y sobre la base de ese código y también el de nuestro movimiento, el ministro del Interior debe continuar siendo ministro", ha argumentado Di Maio a través de un vídeo publicado en Facebook.
También el líder del partido conservador Forza Italia y antiguo socio de Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi, ha defendido al ministro, del que dice sentirse "próximo". "Expreso mi cercanía a Matteo Salvini, cuyo caso legal absurdo e inconsistente sólo puede tener un resultado favorable para él. Una vez más, un tribunal ha intervenido en un asunto puramente político sobre el que no debería interferir", ha apostillado.
El ex primer ministro y líder del Partido Democrático, Matteo Renzi, ha criticado en cambio a Salvini y la "doble moral" de Di Maio, quien hace dos años pidió la dimisión del entonces ministro del Interior, Angelino Alfano, denunciado por abuso de poder. La causa fue archivada. la investigación contra Salvini ha sido impulsada por el fiscal de Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio, que ha viajado a Roma para interrogar a altos cargos del Ministerio del Interior.
