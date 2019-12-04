Público
Golpe de Estado Más de un centenar de expertos piden a la OEA retirar las declaraciones "engañosas" sobre el fraude electoral en Bolivia

Según los estadistas y economistas, el relato de la Organización de Estados Americanos ha contribuido al conflicto político y ha servido como una de las "justificaciones" más utilizadas para consumar el golpe militar. 

El expresidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales anunciando la convocatoria de nuevas elecciones generales, tras el informe de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA). EFE/Stringer

Más de un centenar de expertos en economía y estadística internacionales han firmado un manifiesto en contra del relato instaurado sobre el fraude electoral del que acusan a Evo Morales y demuestran que el cambio en la ventaja del expresidente boliviano no fue ni "drástico" ni es "difícil de explicar". 

Así mismo, los estadistas y economistas piden a la OEA que retire sus declaraciones "engañosas" que han "contribuido al conflicto político y han servido como una de las justificaciones más utilizadas para consumar el golpe militar.

"Muchas personas que apoyaron el Golpe han afirmado que Morales robó las elecciones. Este relato de fraude recibió un gran impulso a través de una declaración emitida por la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA)", denuncian los firmantes. Tras las elecciones, la OEA declaró su "profunda preocupación y sorpresa por el cambio de tendencia" que se dio desde que se comenzaron a dar los resultados electorales el domingo por la noche, su interrupción y su posterior reincorporación al día siguiente. 

Sin embargo, los expertos explican: "No es inusual que los resultados de unas elecciones tengan un sesgo por ubicación geográfica". Por tanto, el aumento del margen de Morales es explicable porque "las áreas que informaron sus votos posteriormente fueron más pro-Morales que las áreas que informaron sus votos más temprano". 

Este gráfico muestra que la ventaja del presidente Evo Morales (puntos azules claros) y de su partido en las elecciones parlamentarias (puntos azules oscuros) aumentó a un ritmo constante durante la mayor parte del recuento de votos. No hubo un aumento re

Este gráfico muestra que la ventaja del presidente Evo Morales (puntos azules claros) y de su partido en las elecciones parlamentarias (puntos azules oscuros) aumentó a un ritmo constante durante la mayor parte del recuento de votos. No hubo un aumento repentino al final que lo haya puesto por encima del umbral del 10%. / CEPR

Según el documento, "el cambio en el liderazgo de Morales no fue drástico en absoluto", sino que fue parte de un aumento "constante y continuo en la ventaja de Morales iniciado horas previas a la interrupción".

Los firmantes piden así que "se respeten las instituciones y los procesos democráticos de Bolivia". Y acusan al Gobierno de Donald Trump de apoyar "abierta y firmemente" el Golpe de Estado del 10 de noviembre que obligó la renuncia y el exilio de Evo Morales.


