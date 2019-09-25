Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Greta Nobel Greta Thunberg y la saharaui Aminetu Haidar ganan el Nobel Alternativo

El jurado del Premio al Correcto Modo de Vida, que distingue la labor social de personas e instituciones de todo el mundo, resaltó el carácter inspirador de la joven icono por la lucha contra el cambio climático. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Greta Thunberg. - EFE

Greta Thunberg en la Cumbre de Acción Climática del pasado - EFE

La activista medioambiental sueca Greta Thunberg y la saharaui Aminetu Haidar han sido distinguidas este miércoles con el denominado Nobel Alternativo por la fundación Right Livelihood Award.

El jurado resaltó que Thunberg, de 16 años, ha "inspirado" y "amplificado" las demandas políticas "por una acción climática urgente que refleje hechos científicos"; y que Haidar lleva tres décadas de lucha no violenta por la justicia y la autodeterminación de su pueblo.

El Nobel Alternativo, que se falla en Estocolmo y está dotado con 1 millón de coronas suecas (103.000 dólares) para cada galardón, premió también este año al líder indígena yanomami Davi Kopenawa (Brasil) y a la abogada china Guo Jianmei.

Thunberg es la "poderosa" voz de una generación de jóvenes y la impulsora del movimiento "Fridays For Future"(Viernes por el Futuro), inspirado en la huelga escolar que inició hace un año delante del Parlamento sueco, destacó el fallo.

Cuatro labores sociales galardonadas 

La adolescente sueca ha sido recibida por líderes mundiales y ha intervenido en conferencias al más alto nivel, como la Cumbre de Acción Climática del pasado lunes en la sede de Naciones Unidas, en la que acusó a los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de no hacer lo suficiente para revertir la crisis climática.

En el caso de Haidar, de 53 años, conocida como la Gandhi saharaui, el fallo enfatiza "su firme acción no violenta, a pesar de la prisión y la tortura, en busca de la justicia y la autodeterminación" para su pueblo, así como su dignidad y su voluntad.

La elección de Kopenawa y la asociación Hutukara Yanomami premia su lucha "valiente" para proteger los bosques y la biodiversidad del Amazonas y las tierras y la cultura de los pueblos indígenas. Considerada una de las abogadas de derechos humanos más reconocidas de China, a Guo Jianmei se la distingue por su trabajo "pionero y persistente" por las mujeres en su país de origen.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas