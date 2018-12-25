Público
El Grinch de La Casa Blanca Trump, a un niño de siete años: "¿Todavía sigues creyendo en Santa Claus?"

El presidente de los Estados Unidos dinamita una tradición navideña con una pregunta que sorprendió a los presentes.

Donald Trump, el Grinch de La Casa Blanca. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

El presidente de Estados Unidos no desaprovecha cualquier ocasión para dar la nota. "¿Todavía sigues creyendo en Santa Claus?". Esto fue lo que le preguntó Donald Trump a un niño de siete con el que hablaba por teléfono.

La Casa Blanca tiene una tradición. Cada año, tanto el presidente del Gobierno como la primera dama responden las llamadas telefónicas de niños que preguntan sobre dónde está Papá Noel o cuánto queda para que reciban sus regalos. 

Esa ilusión se tornó en sorpresa cuando el dirigente pronunció esas palabras. "Porque a los siete años no es lo habitual, ¿no?", prosiguió. Donald Trump, el Grinch de la Casa Blanca.

