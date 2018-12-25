El presidente de Estados Unidos no desaprovecha cualquier ocasión para dar la nota. "¿Todavía sigues creyendo en Santa Claus?". Esto fue lo que le preguntó Donald Trump a un niño de siete con el que hablaba por teléfono.
La Casa Blanca tiene una tradición. Cada año, tanto el presidente del Gobierno como la primera dama responden las llamadas telefónicas de niños que preguntan sobre dónde está Papá Noel o cuánto queda para que reciban sus regalos.
Esa ilusión se tornó en sorpresa cuando el dirigente pronunció esas palabras. "Porque a los siete años no es lo habitual, ¿no?", prosiguió. Donald Trump, el Grinch de la Casa Blanca.
Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) 25 de diciembre de 2018
