Un grupo de rap suizo es condenado por insultar a una política en una canción

La banda deberá abonar una multa por una canción en la que modifican el apellido de la conservadora Natalie Rickli.

La banda de rap Chaostruppe.

El grupo de rap suizo Chaostruppe ha sido condenado a una multa por insultar en una de sus canciones a la política conservadora Natalie Rickli, informó este domingo la agencia local ATS.

El Tribunal Cantonal de Berna, confirmó en segunda instancia la pena inicial por injurias, una multa de varios cientos de francos suizos, aunque también añadió el delito de calumnias, que en la primera sentencia no había sido considerado, por lo que la acusación había recurrido.

La condena a los cinco miembros del grupo se debe a una canción que la formación publicó en 2014, que en su título modificaba ligeramente el apellido de la política ("Natalie Rikkli") y en su letra contenía insultos y fuerte contenido sexual en torno a la legisladora de 42 años.

Rickli también consideró que la canción constituía un delito de acoso sexual, algo que no fue dictaminado ni en el primer veredicto ni en el anunciado hoy.

La política, miembro del Consejo Nacional de Suiza (cámara baja) manifestó en Facebook su esperanza en que el dictamen sirviera de "efecto disuasorio", aunque recordó que los raperos ya se habían disculpado públicamente ante los tribunales. 

