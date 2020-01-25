madrid
El alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, y la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, han entregado las Llaves de Oro de la capital este sábado al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, autoproclamado hace un año como presidente interino de Venezuela tras una manifestación opositora en Caracas. Según han asegurado Almeida y Villacís, el motivo de esta insigne entrega viene motivado por ser "el auténtico presidente de Venezuela" y por "representar la libertad frente a la tiranía, la democracia frente a la dictadura, y la razón frente a la fuerza".
Se trata este de un gesto protocolario que se repite cada vez que un jefe de Estado se encuentra en la ciudad en visita oficial. Esta distinción está recogida en el reglamento del protocolo del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, firmado en el año 1988.
El Palacio de Cibeles ha acogido la ceremonia pasadas las 17.24 horas donde Almeida ha acudido hasta la puerta para recibir al presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, sonando de fondo el himno de este país, al que a continuación ha seguido el himno de España.
El regidor le ha dado la bienvenida a "la casa de todos los madrileños" y de "todos los amantes de la democracia" y se ha dirigido en todo momento a él como "presidente". "Representa la libertad frente a la tiranía, la democracia frente a la dictadura, y la razón frente a la fuerza. Hoy más que nunca debemos estar al lado de quienes defienden a riesgo de sus vidas las libertades y derechos fundamentales de sus ciudadanos", ha reivindicado.
Por su parte, Villacís se ha congratulado de ofrecer este espacio en el Ayuntamiento a Guaidó para reconocerle como "auténtico presidente venezolano". "Le pido esperanza porque si ustedes están luchando, nosotros vamos a luchar y les pido que sigan luchando porque a la democracia solo concurren los demócratas, no los tiranos", ha lanzado.
