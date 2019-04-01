Público
Guaidó El Supremo venezolano pide el levantamiento de la inmunidad de Juan Guaidó

El fallo del alto tribunal declara además el "desacato" de Guaidó por haber burlado una prohibición de salida de Venezuela que le había sido dictada y que, pese a ello, el político realizó una gira de casi dos semanas por cinco países de Suramérica.

Guaidó, este lunes en Caracas. EFE/ Rayner Peña

El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) de Venezuela pidió este lunes el levantamiento de la inmunidad del jefe del Parlamento, el opositor Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino del país por unos 60 gobiernos.

El presidente del TSJ, Maikel Moreno, leyó ante periodistas una decisión de la Sala Plena que será remitida a la oficialista Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) "a los fines del allanamiento a la inmunidad parlamentaria del referido ciudadano Juan Gerardo Guaidó".

El fallo del alto tribunal declara además el "desacato" de Guaidó por haber burlado una prohibición de salida de Venezuela que le había sido dictada y que, pese a ello, el político realizó una gira de casi dos semanas por cinco países de Suramérica.

(Habrá ampliación)

