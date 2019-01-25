El Gobierno alemán exigió este viernes elecciones "libres y justas" de forma inmediata en Venezuela e indicó que está dispuesto a reconocer de forma provisional al autoproclamado presidente venezolano Juan Guaidó como jefe del Estado interino mientras no se convoquen esos comicios.

El portavoz del Ejecutivo alemán, Steffen Seibert, añadió además en un encuentro ordinario con medios de comunicación que Berlín considera que Nicolás Maduro "no puede ser el presidente legítimo de Venezuela" por no haberse cumplido los "estándares democráticos" en las últimas elecciones.

El portavoz recordó que Berlín aboga por que haya una solución europea en este asunto y dijo que la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, habló ayer de la situación de Venezuela con el presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez.

Seibert sostuvo que en el camino hacia elecciones libres la Asamblea Nacional (de mayoría opositora y a la que el Tribunal Supremo de Venezuela declaró esta semana "inconstitucional") tiene que tener un papel importante y recordó que "Juan Guaidó es el líder de la Asamblea Nacional".

"Se necesitan elecciones libres y justas, el liderazgo legítimo del país no lo tiene Nicolás Maduro, creemos que la Asamblea Nacional debe tener un papel importante en el proceso para salir de la crisis y Juan Guaidó es el líder de la Asamblea Nacional", sostuvo Seibert.

La portavoz del Ministerio de Exteriores, Maria Adebahr, dijo también que "la Asamblea Nacional es el único órgano legitimado democráticamente en Venezuela".

Adebahr citó una frase dicha en Nueva York por el ministro de Exteriores, Heiko Maas, en la que este subrayó que en la crisis venezolana Alemania no es neutral y está del lado de Juan Guaidó.

"Con respecto a Venezuela no somos neutrales, estamos del lado de Juan Guaidó", citó Adebahr. Tanto Seibert como Adebahr recordaron que ya en su momento la Unión Europea (UE) no había reconocido el resultado de los comicios en los que Maduro fue elegido presidente por considerar que no habían cumplido con "los mínimos estándares democráticos"

