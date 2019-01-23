Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Guaidó Venezuela Maduro se reivindica como único presidente de Venezuela y rompe relaciones con EEUU

"Solo el pueblo pone, solo el pueblo quita. Le toca a los órganos de justicia actuar apegados a la ley y a los códigos de Venezuela, ya ese es un tema de la Justicia para preservar el Estado, el orden democrático y la ley venezolana", ha asegurado el mandatario.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Maduro, hace unos días en Caracas. REUTERS

Maduro, hace unos días en Caracas. REUTERS

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ha defendido que es el único jefe de Estado, horas después de que el jefe de la Asamblea Nacional, Juan Guaidó, se haya autoproclamado "presidente encargado" del país para dar paso a nuevas elecciones.

"Solo el pueblo pone, solo el pueblo quita", ha dicho Maduro, desde el Palacio de Miraflores, donde ha desembocado la marcha chavista que se ha celebrado en respuesta a la jornada de movilizaciones opositoras de este miércoles.

Maduro, ha asegurado que los órganos de Justicia del país deben "actuar apegados a la ley": "Le toca a los órganos de justicia actuar apegados a la ley y a los códigos de Venezuela, ya ese es un tema de la Justicia para preservar el Estado, el orden democrático y la ley venezolana".

El mandatario venezolano ha anunciado, además, su decisión de romper relaciones diplomáticas y políticas con el Gobierno de Estados Unidos, al que acusa de "intervencionismo" en el país y dio 72 horas para que abandone la embajada, tras reconocer Trump a Guaidó como presidente.

Ante el júbilo de cientos de simpatizantes que marcharon hoy en Caracas para respaldar su legitimidad, Maduro aseguró que tomaba esta decisión "como presidente constitucional, jefe de Estado, jefe de Gobierno" y "en cumplimiento de mis funciones que juré frente al pueblo de respetar y hacer respetar la independencia".

"Fuera, se van de Venezuela. Basta de intervencionismo, aquí hay dignidad, carajo, aquí hay pueblo dispuesto a defender esta tierra", prosiguió Maduro en su enérgico discurso.

Hasta ahora, Estados Unidos, Canadá, Colombia, Chile, Brasil, Paraguay y Perú han expresado su reconocimiento a Guaidó como "presidente encargado" y le han ofrecido su apoyo para llevar a cabo una transición pacífica hacia la democracia en Venezuela.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas