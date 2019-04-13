Varias ONG reprocharon este sábado a la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI) su rechazo a investigar a tropas estadounidenses, talibanes y autoridades de Afganistán por supuestos crímenes de guerra y de lesa humanidad en ese país.
"Los jueces han dejado que las consideraciones políticas superen a los derechos de las víctimas", indicó en un comunicado la directora asociada de Human Rights Watch (HRW) Param-Preet Singh, que calificó la decisión de "golpe devastador para las víctimas".
Los magistrados reconocieron este viernes que existe una base legal para autorizar la investigación, pero rechazaron abrirla por la falta de cooperación de los países implicados, en especial, de Estados Unidos, y por la "previsible ausencia de recursos adicionales para el presupuesto de la corte", señalaron en el auto judicial.
HRW recordó que la CPI, con sede en La Haya, es un tribunal de último recurso y consideró que la decisión de los magistrados "envía el peligroso mensaje a todos los gobiernos de que las tácticas obstruccionistas pueden ponerlos fuera del alcance de la corte".
Estados Unidos ha advertido su rechazo a la institución judicial en varias ocasiones, especialmente desde que la Fiscalía solicitara en noviembre de 2017 abrir la investigación sobre Afganistán, y el asesor de Seguridad Nacional, John Bolton, amenazó el pasado septiembre con imponer sanciones económicas contra el personal de la corte.
Asimismo, Washington anunció hace un mes que prohibiría la entrada a Estados Unidos de los juristas de la CPI y cumplió su palabra la semana pasada, cuando le retiró el visado a la fiscal general, Fatou Bensouda.
"La decisión (del tribunal) será vista como una capitulación ante la intimidación y las amenazas de Washington", afirmo en un comunicado el director de Asia del Sur de Amnistía Internacional, Biraj Patnaik. Esta ONG tildó el rechazo a la investigación como "sorprendente" y auguró que "debilitará la ya cuestionada credibilidad de la corte".
