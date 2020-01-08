Público
Público

Hallan el cadáver de un niño en el tren de aterrizaje de un avión que voló de Costa de Marfil a Francia

La aerolínea Air France ha confirmado el hallazgo del cuerpo sin vida de un "pasajero clandestino" en el vuelo AF703, que había despegado desde la capital marfileña el martes. La compañía y La Gendarmería de Roissy investigan el suceso.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Aviones de Air France en el aeropuerto parisino Charles de Gaulle. EFE

Aviones de Air France en el aeropuerto parisino Charles de Gaulle. EFE

El cadáver de un niño de unos diez años ha sido localizado este miércoles en el tren de aterrizaje de un avión que había aterrizado en el aeropuerto Roissy-Charles de Gaulle de París procedente de la capital de Costa de Marfil, Abiyán, según fuentes de la investigación citadas por Franceinfo.

La aerolínea, Air France, ha confirmado el hallazgo del cuerpo sin vida de un "pasajero clandestino" en el vuelo AF703, que había despegado desde la capital marfileña el martes. La compañía, que no dio más detalles sobre la persona fallecida, ha abierto una investigación.

Fuentes policiales han añadido que se trata de un niño localizado a las 6.20 de este jueves. La Gendarmería de Roissy ha abierto también sus propias pesquisas sobre el suceso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias de Internacional