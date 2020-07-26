texas
Hanna, el primer huracán de la temporada atlántica, tocó tierra este sábado en Padre Island, en la costa de Texas (EEUU), con vientos máximos sostenidos de 90 millas por hora (145 kilómetros), informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, en inglés).
El ciclón, de categoría 1 en la escala Saffir-Simpson, de un total de 5, ha provocado en las últimas horas fuertes lluvias y vientos en el noreste de México y en el sur de Texas, donde se prevén graves inundaciones.
En Texas además se han presentado apagones en varias áreas. El huracán tocó tierra en Padre Island, una barrera de islas entre las ciudades de Corpus Cristi y Brownsville, esta última vecina de Matamoros (México).
Hanna se encuentra a unas 15 millas (24 kilómetros) al norte de Port Mansfield y a unas 70 millas (112 kilómetros) al sur de Corpus Christi, en Texas.
El sistema se desplaza a suroeste a 8 millas por hora (13 kilómetros), detalló el último boletín del NHC.
La agencia federal emitió un aviso de huracán entre Mesquite y Port Mansfield, y de marejada ciclónica, de hasta 5 pies (1,5 metros), entre ese puerto y Sargent, en el estado sureño de Texas.
De igual forma, hay un aviso de tormenta tropical entre Barra el Mezquital (México) y Port Mansfield, y entre Mesquite Bay y High Island.
Hanna amenaza con vientos, fuertes lluvias con acumulaciones de hasta 12 pulgadas (unos 30 centímetros) y las consecuentes inundaciones en Texas, y también en los estados mexicanos de Coahuila, Nuevo León y Tamaulipas.
De igual forma se prevé en la costa de Texas corrientes de resacas y posibles tornados, según el NHC, con sede en Miami.
Mientras tanto, la tormenta tropical Gonzalo se disipó en el Caribe y ya no presenta amenazas para la región.
Este año ya se formaron las tormentas tropicales Arthur y Bertha antes del inicio oficial de la temporada ciclónica, que comienza el 1 de junio y se prolonga hasta el 30 de noviembre, a las que le siguieron Cristóbal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo y Hanna, esta última el primer huracán de este año en el Atlántico.
La actual temporada ciclónica tendrá de 13 a 19 tormentas con nombre (con vientos de 65 kilómetros por hora), de las cuales de seis a diez podrían convertirse en huracanes (con vientos de 119 kilómetros por hora).
De esos huracanes, de tres a seis podrían llegar a ser mayores, es decir con vientos máximos sostenidos de 178 km/h o más, según la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA, en inglés).
