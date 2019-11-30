La Policía holandesa detuvo este sábado a un hombre de 35 años, sin lugar de residencia conocido, como presunto autor del apuñalamiento de la noche del viernes en el centro de La Haya, y fue localizado a tan solo unos metros del lugar del suceso.
En un comunicado, la Policía confirmó la detención, aunque no ofreció más detalles sobre el presunto atacante, ni tampoco la motivación del apuñalamiento, que dejó ayer heridos a dos chicas de 15 años y a un chico de 13.
Las tres víctimas menores de edad y el presunto atacante no se conocían con anterioridad al apuñalamiento, según la Policía, que confirma que los tres heridos ya fueron dados de alta en el hospital.
El detenido se encuentra en una comisaría de La Haya y está siendo interrogado por la Policía, que sigue intentando conocer los motivos y las circunstancias del ataque.
Durante la última hora de la tarde del viernes un hombre apuñaló a tres personas en la principal calle comercial de La Haya, llena de viandantes en ese momento, y se dio a la fuga, aunque varias personas intentaron frenarle.
Las autoridades mantienen sobre la mesa todas las hipótesis, aunque creen que, de momento, no hay ninguna evidencia que haga sospechar que se trate de un ataque terrorista.
