HNG El Constitucional alemán ratifica la ilegalización del mayor grupo neonazi

El colectivo HNG, que brinda apoyo a presos ultraderechistas, cuenta con casi 600 integrantes.

Manifestantes alemanes colocan una pancarta en la que se puede leer 'No hay lugar para los nazis'. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmel

El Tribunal Constitucional de Alemania ha ratificado este martes la ilegalización del colectivo HNG, considerado el mayor grupo neonazi del país, y de la ONG islámica IHH, afín al partido-milicia Hamás, ya que considera que no vulnera derechos contemplados en la Carta Magna.

El Alto Tribunal, con sede en Karlsruhe, ha avalado sendos vetos dictados por el Ministerio del Interior en los años 2010 y 2011. Segun la sentencia, la ONG IHH ha enviado millones de euros a Hamás, mientras que de HNG, que brinda apoyo a presos ultraderechistas, se dice que es el mayor grupo neonazi de Alemania, con cerca de 600 integrantes.

Además de estos dos casos, la Justicia también ha confirmado este martes la ilegalización del colectivo de moteros 'Los Ángeles del Infierno' en la ciudad de Frankfurt.

