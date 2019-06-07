Público
Homeopatía Condenados a tres meses de cárcel los padres de un menor que murió por tratarlo con homeopatía

Los padres le trataron con homeopatía, lo que hizo que la infección en el oído pasara al sistema nervioso, derivando en una encefalitis.

Antibióticos. Europa Press

Una pareja italiana ha sido condenada a tres meses de cárcel por no dar antibióticos y proporcionar remedios homeopáticos a su hijo, Tampo, que sufría otitis, causando su muerte. Los padres le trataron con homeopatía. La infección en el oído le pasó al sistema nervioso, lo que derivó en una encefalitis.

El niño de siete años ingresó en coma en el hospital de Salesi, en Ancona. El hospital fue quien denunció el caso a la Fiscalía italiana. Los padres han asegurado que recurrirán la sentencia. 

El abuelo de Tampo ha afirmado que los padres "no tienen ningún problema con la medicina tradicional y que si recurrieron a la homeopatía fue porque el menor hacía meses que pasaba de una enfermedad a otra", como informa Cadena Ser.

La familia y el juez señalan que el médico homeópata, Massimiliano Mecozzi, es el máximo responsable de la muerte del menor. Hace un año, el colegio oficial de médicos de Italia suspendió al homeópata de su labor durante seis meses. El abogado del acusado ha declarado que Mecozzi "tiene la convicción de haber actuado siempre bien".

