Las dos mujeres malasias condenadas en agosto por supuestamente intentar mantener relaciones sexuales en un vehículo han recibido este lunes los seis varazos a los que fueron sentenciadas, según ha recogido el diario local New Straits Times.
Las mujeres, de 22 y 32 años, han sido azotadas con una vara de mimbre frente a cerca de cien personas, entre ellas el juez Mohd Zakri Wan Mohd y el presidente de la Asamblea Legislativa, Yahaya Alí.
La sentencia ha sido llevada a cabo en el Alto Tribunal de la Sharia de Terengganu, un estado conservador en el que gobierna el partido islamista opositor Partido Islamista Panmalasio (PAS).
Las jóvenes, de 22 y 32 años, fueron arrestadas por la Policía en abril cuando se encontraban en un coche aparcado en una plaza pública. Ambas también fueron sentenciadas a pagar una multa de 3.300 ringgit (800 dólares o 690 euros).
Amnistía Internacional ha dicho que la aplicación de la sentencia supone "un día espantoso" para los Derechos Humanos" en el país asiático.
"Infligir este brutal castigo a dos personas por intentar mantener relaciones sexuales consensuadas es un atroz revés a los esfuerzos del Gobierno por mejorar su historial de Derechos Humanos", ha manifestado Rachel Chhoa-Howard, investigadora de la ONG en Malasia.
En esta misma línea se han expresado los grupos locales Justicia para las Hermanas y Hermanas en Islam, quienes han pedido una revisión de las leyes que permiten que las mujeres sean latigadas o azotadas.
"Lo que ha tenido lugar (...) es un grave error y una parodia de la justicia", han resaltado, en medio del aumento de las preocupaciones por el incremento de la intolerancia contra miembros de la comunidad LGTBI en el país.
Malasia, con 32 millones de habitantes, cuenta con un doble sistema legal en el que las leyes civiles conviven con las doctrinas marcadas por la comunidad islámica e incluso por las familias. La sodomía es un delito castigado con hasta 20 años de cárcel, aunque su aplicación no es frecuente.
