Tegucigalpa
El juicio oral y público contra Roberto David Castillo, presunto autor intelectual del asesinato de la ambientalista hondureña Berta Cáceres, perpetrado el 2 de marzo de 2016, comenzará el martes en un tribunal de Honduras, informó este lunes una fuente oficial.
El portavoz del poder Judicial de Honduras, Melvin Duarte, dijo que el juicio se iniciará este martes en el Tribunal de Sentencia con competencia Nacional, en Tegucigalpa, y se alargará hasta el 30 de abril.
Berta Cáceres fue asesinada del 2 de marzo de 2016 en la ciudad de La Esperanza, departamento de Intibucá, en el occidente de Honduras, pese a contar con medidas cautelares de la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH) para protegerla de las constantes amenazas que recibía.
En un mensaje publicado en Twitter, el Consejo Cívico de Organizaciones Populares e Indígenas de Honduras (COPINH) indicó que a cinco años del asesinato de la ambientalista, "seguimos luchando para obtener verdad y justicia para Berta y todos los pueblos del mundo".
Bertha Zúñiga, una de las hijas de la ambientalista y ahora coordinadora del COPINH, está citada a declarar como testigo en el juicio contra Castillo, quien está detenido desde 2018 como presunto autor intelectual del crimen.
"He sido citada como testigo en el próximo juicio contra David Castillo, uno de los asesinos de mi mami. Ella siempre decía: nadie, mejor que nosotras -que lo vivimos en la carne- puede hablar de nuestras luchas y de lo que hemos sufrido", escribió Zúñiga en Twitter.
Castillo, un militar hondureño, es directivo de la empresa Desarrollo Energético (DESA), encargada de ejecutar un proyecto hidroeléctrico en la comunidad lenca de Río Blanco.
En diciembre de 2019 un tribunal de Honduras condenó a cuatro de ocho acusados a 34 años de prisión por el asesinato de Cáceres y a 16 por intento de asesinato del mexicano Gustavo Castro. Otros tres fueron sentenciados a 30 años de cárcel, como coautores del crimen.
Berta Cáceres, cofundadora del COPINH en 1993, junto con su exmarido Salvador Zúñiga, se enfrentó a DESA por defender el río Gualcarque, donde esa firma pretendía construir la represa hidroeléctrica Agua Zarca, por considerar que causaba daños al medioambiente, principalmente a las comunidades de la etnia lenca.
La empresa DESA ha rechazado siempre todas las acusaciones en su contra por parte del COPINH y la familia de Berta Cáceres.
