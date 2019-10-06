Un tribunal de Hong Kong ha decidido mantener la prohibición contra el uso de las máscaras durante las manifestaciones en el territorio, que este domingo podrían alcanzar un nuevo récord de participación si se cumplen los pronósticos de los organizadores, que anticipan la presencia de más de tres millones de personas.
Este incremento de la asistencia viene dado por la decisión tomada esta semana por el Gobierno hongkonés de invocar una ley colonial para prohibir la asistencia a las marchas con la cara cubierta, en lo que los manifestantes consideran como un nuevo abuso de poder por parte de las autoridades.
El fallo del juez Godfrey Lam Wan Ho ha tenido lugar después de una larga noche de negociaciones entre los representantes legales del Gobierno y de la oposición, que considera la norma más propia de un monarca absolutista británico "como Enrique VIII", una referencia a la historia de su antigua potencia colonial, Reino Unido.
El diputado opositor Dennis Kwok ha lamentado la decisión del magistrado por considerar que defiende una imposición anticonstitucional que no ha sido aprobada por el Consejo Legislativo, el equivalente al Parlamento, del territorio.
"Básicamente el Gobierno nos ha dicho: "La ley es lo que yo digo que es, yo digo cuando se aplica, y digo cuándo deja de ser ley", ha manifestado en rueda de prensa a última hora de este sábado, recogida por el 'South China Morning Post'.
El Gobierno chino, administrador del territorio, ha dado su total respaldo a la decisión adoptada por el tribunal hongkonés. "Estos radicales extremistas han exhibido una arrogancia desenfrenada y se han comportado como salvajes", ha asegurado la oficina de Enlace con China este domingo.
"Condenamos enérgicamente las protestas violentas y apoyamos al gobierno y a la policía para que castiguen severamente a los elementos violentos ilegales de acuerdo con la ley", ha añadido la nota.
