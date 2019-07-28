Público
Alexéi Navalni Hospitalizan a Alexéi Navalni, opositor del gobierno ruso, por una reacción alérgica 

"El origen de la reacción alérgica no está determinada aún. A lo largo de su vida, Alexéi nunca había experimentado una reacción alérgica", ha subrayado su portavoz. 

Alexei Navaln en una foto de archivo. REUTERS

El principal líder de la oposición extraparlamentaria rusa, Alexéi Navalni, fue trasladado hoy por "una reacción alérgica aguda" a un hospital desde la cárcel en la que cumple una condena por haber llamado a la participación en la manifestación opositora del pasado sábado en Moscú, informó su portavoz.

Kira Yarmysh explicó en un mensaje de su cuenta de la red social Twitter que Navalni fue ingresado en un hospital tras sufrir "una hinchazón severa en la cara y un enrojecimiento en la piel".

"El origen de la reacción alérgica no está determinada aún. A lo largo de su vida, Alexéi nunca había experimentado una reacción alérgica", subrayó Yarmysh.
Indicó que el líder opositor está en el hospital bajo protección de la policía y que recibe la asistencia médica necesaria.

De acuerdo con la agencia Interfax, que se remite a fuentes hospitalarias, la condición de Navalni "es satisfactoria". Navalni fue detenido el pasado día 24 y cumple un arresto de 30 días por llamamientos a participar en la manifestación de este sábado ante el Ayuntamiento de Moscú, en la que fueron detenidas más de mil personas.

