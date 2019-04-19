Público
Howse Peak Dan por muertos a tres de los mejores alpinistas del mundo desaparecidos tras una avalancha en Canadá

Los austriacos Lama y Auer y el estadounidense Roskelley desaparecieron en Howse Peak, un pico de 3.295 metros especialmente sensible al riesgo de aludes.

Imagen de archivo.

Los alpinistas austríacos David Lama, Hansjörg Auer y el estadounidense Jess Roskelly fueron dados por muertos tras desaparecer en Canadá a consecuencia de una avalancha en las Montañas Rocosas cuando escalaban Howse Peak, un pico de 3.295 metros especialmente sensible al riesgo de aludes.

El organismo público al frente del Parque Nacional de Banff, Parks Canadá, Paks Canadá, informo a la agencia EFE de que "basado en la valoración de la situación, se presume que los tres miembros del grupo han muerto". Estas declaraciones tienen lugar después de que desde este miércoles no se volvieran a recibir noticias de los alpinistas, considerados tres de los mejores alpinistas del mundo. En un comunicado, Parks Canada expresó "sus más sinceras condolencias a las familias, amigos y seres queridos de los tres montañeros".

Desde el miércoles nadie volvió a tener noticias de los tres alpinistas

Las autoridades canadienses han informado de que en estos momentos están trabajando en la zona, pero "debido a nuevas avalanchas y las peligrosas condiciones en la zona" no han podido aún proceder a la recuperación de los restos. 

Por su parte, el periódico estadounidense The Spokesman Review señaló que Roskelley, de 36 años, dijo a su padre que contactaría con él el martes, sin embargo esa conversación nunca se produjo. John Roskelley, padre del alpinista, se puso en contacto con las autoridades canadienses que sobrevolaron el área en helicóptero e informaron de que había indicios de una avalancha y, al menos, un cuerpo parcialmente enterrado. Fue el mismo Roskelley el que afirmó al citado medio de que su hijo y los montañeros austríacos habían fallecido y no desaparecido.

