El Gobierno canadiense dio este viernes luz verde para que el proceso de extradición a Estados Unidos de la directora financiera del gigante tecnológico chino Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, continúe adelante en los tribunales del país.
"Hoy funcionarios del Departamento de Justicia de Canadá emitieron una autorización para proceder formalmente a iniciar el proceso de extradición en el caso de Meng Wanzhou", anunció el Ministerio canadiense de Justicia en un comunicado.
Meng, hija del fundador de Huawei, fue arrestada por las autoridades de Canadá a petición de Estados Unidos el pasado 1 de diciembre cuando hizo escala en Vancouver de camino a México, en una medida que ha causado una grave crisis diplomática entre Ottawa y Pekín.
Tras la detención de la directiva de Huawei en territorio de Canadá, China respondió con el arresto de dos ciudadanos canadienses: el diplomático Michael Kovrig y el empresario Michael Spavor, a los que acusó de poner en peligro la seguridad nacional del gigante asiático.
Se espera que Meng, que actualmente se encuentra en libertad bajo fianza y tiene prohibido abandonar su mansión en Vancouver, en el oeste de Canadá, comparezca el próximo 6 de marzo ante el Tribunal Supremo de la provincia de Columbia Británica para iniciar el proceso de extradición.
El Ministerio de Justicia de Canadá adelantó en su comunicado que, "durante la vista de extradición, la Fiscalía presentará argumentos detallados en sus alegatos, en los que se presentarán pruebas y serán parte del historial público".
En enero, el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos acusó a Huawei, a dos compañías afiliadas y a Meng Wanzhou de trece cargos de fraude y conspiración para presuntamente saltarse las sanciones impuestas por Washington a Irán.
