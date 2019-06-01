El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Mike Pompeo, advirtió este viernes a sus socios europeos que cambiará su "conducta" con respecto a la información que comparte con ellos si no toman medidas contra el gigante tecnológico chino Huawei.
Pompeo realizó estas declaraciones en una rueda de prensa en Berlín junto al ministro alemán de Exteriores, Heiko Maas, en la que se abordó la relación con China y las disputas que Washington mantiene con Pekín en el ámbito comercial.
"Tendremos que cambiar nuestra conducta porque no podemos permitir que información de ciudadanos particulares de EEUU o datos de seguridad nacional atraviesen redes que no percibimos como fiables", aseguró Pompeo.
Huawei en España
Aunque no hay cifras oficiales de cuántos teléfonos Huawei existen en España, sí hay datos que permiten adivinar la dimensión del problema. Así, la compañía afirma que aquí "da servicio a más de 30 millones de usuarios" (además de móviles se incluyen otras tecnologías como proveedor de red para operadores), mientras que La Información destaca que esta firma vendió sólo el pasado año tres millones de dispositivos móviles en nuestro país.
La orden ejecutiva firmada por Donald Trump deja pocos resquicios al veto impuesto al gigante tecnológico chino. Pese a los tres meses de tregua que ha declarado el presidente estadounidense a Pekín para que asuma sus tesis negociadoras y evite, entre otras medidas, que Google deje de suministrar los servicios de la mayor plataforma digital, Android, al fabricante asiático de terminales móviles y uno de los indiscutibles líderes del negocio 5G en el mundo.
